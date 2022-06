The Texas Rangers on Monday placed outfielder Eli White on the 10-day injured list with a fractured right wrist.

White was injured during the Rangers' 8-6 win over the Chicago White Sox on Sunday when he collided with third baseman Charlie Culberson on a fly ball. Culberson said he lost the ball in the sun. White exited the game and was sent for X-rays.

White is hitting .200 with three home runs and 10 runs batted in.

The Rangers recalled outfielder Leody Taveras from Triple-A Round Rock.