Starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez has informed the Detroit Tigers he won't rejoin the club at this time for personal matters and has been placed on the restricted list "until further notice," general manager Al Avila announced in a statement Monday.

The left-hander, who signed as a free agent with the Tigers last offseason, has been on the injured list since May 22 with a strain of his left rib cage.

He made a rehab start last week for Triple-A Toledo, throwing four scoreless innings with nine strikeouts, but Tigers manager AJ Hinch told reporters on Saturday that the team didn't have a timeline for his return.

On Monday, Hinch told reporters that "the statement is what it is."

"The restricted list part is the relationship between the player and the organization. I knew he wasn't gonna make his start, wasn't going to pitch in the minor leagues or major leagues at this time. This was inevitable," Hinch said, according to The Athletic.

Rodriguez, 29, is 1-3 with a 4.38 ERA in eight starts this season for the Tigers. He spent his first six major league seasons with the Boston Red Sox and signed with Detroit on a five-year, $77 million contract last November.

He has a career record of 65-42 with a 4.17 ERA.