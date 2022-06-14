Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies left Monday's game against the Washington Nationals in the fifth inning after he fractured his left foot, the team announced.

Albies suffered the injury in the batter's box on a swing, and as the ball left the bat, the veteran hobbled a step down the first-base line before falling to the ground in pain.

He sat up and immediately looked down at the injured foot, and after he made his way to the dugout, he hopped on his right foot down the stairs and into the Braves' clubhouse. He was replaced at second base by veteran backup Orlando Arcia.

Albies was 0-for-2 with a run scored and a walk at the time of the injury. Arcia singled in his first at-bat.

The injury comes as the defending world champions are rallying from a slow start. Atlanta entered Monday's game on an 11-game winning streak, which vaulted the Braves into second place in the National League East, 5.5 games behind the New York Mets.

Before the series opener against Washington, Albies had 240 at-bats with eight home runs and 33 RBIs. He, like the team, struggled out of the gate after last November's World Series title, but Albies pushed his batting average to .246 and had three stolen bases, hitting largely out of the No. 6 hole.

Albies, 25, is in his fifth major-league season, and won a Silver Slugger award in both 2021 and 2019. Signed thru 2025, Albies led the National League last season in assists, and has made two All-Star Game appearances.

The first inning of Monday's game was delayed by rain nearly 90 minutes in Washington. After the delay, the Nationals switched starting pitchers, giving reliever Erasmo Ramirez a spot start over Josiah Gray.