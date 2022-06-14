St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Jack Flaherty will make his season debut Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the team announced Tuesday.

He will be limited to 60 pitches.

Flaherty has been sidelined this season by a right shoulder ailment. He has made two rehab appearances, pitching seven innings, allowing one run and one hit (a home run) and striking out nine batters.

He was 9-2 with a 3.22 ERA in 17 starts last season when he was slowed by an oblique injury.

Flaherty, 26, is 32-24 with a 3.34 ERA in five major league seasons.