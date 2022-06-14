The Chicago White Sox will be without closer Liam Hendriks for at least two weeks after the closer was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday due to a right forearm strain.

The move is retroactive to Saturday.

A two-time All-Star, Hendriks was not available for Monday's 9-5 win against the Detroit Tigers due to what the team said was a sore arm, but he did play catch before the game.

He is 1-2 with an AL-best 16 saves, a 2.81 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 25 appearances this season. A year ago, he led the league in saves with 38.

In other moves Tuesday, the White Sox reinstated right-hander Joe Kelly (hamstring) from the 15-day IL, recalled righty Davis Martin from Charlotte and optioned lefty Bennett Sousa to the Triple-A affiliate.