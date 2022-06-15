NEW YORK -- The Milwaukee Brewers put closer Josh Hader on the paternity list before Wednesday's game against the New York Mets and expect him to miss three days.

Hader began Wednesday tied with San Diego's Taylor Rogers for the MLB lead with 19 saves. The left-hander is 0-1 with a 0.92 ERA in 21 appearances this year.

Hader has pitched only three times since May 30. Milwaukee had won just twice in its last 13 games.

The Brewers replaced Hader by activating Chi Chi Gonzalez and adding him to their bullpen. Gonzalez was claimed off waivers from the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday after getting designated for assignment Saturday.

In six big league seasons, Gonzalez is 9-23 with a 5.69 ERA. He had a 7.71 ERA in two starts for Minnesota.