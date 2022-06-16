Josh Naylor doubles to send in the run and put the Guardians ahead 5-4 in the fifth inning. (0:30)

Major League Baseball has approved the sale of a minority stake in the Cleveland Guardians to David Blitzer, who also has ownership shares in the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils, according to multiple reports.

Blitzer will initially have 25-30% ownership and will have the right to increase his stake to a controlling interest in several years, according to the reports.

Commissioner Rob Manfred announced approval of the sale at the end of a three-day owners meeting in New York.

"We did approve a sale of a minority interest in the Guardians, pending the closing," Manfred said. "Really excited about the change there."

Manfred offered no other details, and the team has not commented.

Guardians owner Paul Dolan has been seeking a minority investor in his franchise for over a year. His interest began when previous minority investor John Sherman bought the Kansas City Royals.

In December, Dolan said the team had "meaningful discussions" with Blitzer, 52, an equity investor and co-chairman of the 76ers and Devils. Blitzer is also a general partner with Crystal Palace Football Club.

Dolan hired New York investment bank Allen & Co. to help land a partner for his franchise, which has been plagued by poor attendance in recent seasons despite having a competitive team.

The Guardians are one of the majors' youngest teams, and an infusion of capital could allow them to sign more of their younger players and be more active in free agency.

Before this season, Cleveland made long-term investments in several players, including All-Star third baseman Jose Ramirez, who signed a seven-year, $141 million contract.

The Guardians are 31-27 and in second place in the American League Central.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.