The Seattle Mariners and outfielder Jesse Winker agreed to a two-year contract through the 2023 season on Thursday, the team announced.

The contract avoids an arbitration hearing and covers Winker's final two arbitration-eligible seasons. Winker will become an unrestricted free agent after the 2023 season.

Terms were not disclosed, but according to multiple reports, Winker's deal is worth $14.5 million -- $6.25 million this season and $8.25 million in 2023.

Winker, 28, is hitting .214 with four home runs, 24 RBIs and a .634 OPS this season, his first with the Mariners after being acquired by Seattle in a multiplayer trade with the Cincinnati Reds in March.

He was an All-Star for the first time last season when he hit .305 with 24 home runs, 71 RBIs and an OPS of .949.

For his career, Winker has a .277 average, 70 home runs, 214 RBIs and an OPS of .851.