St. Louis Cardinals veteran catcher Yadier Molina is likely headed to the 10-day injured list as he deals with persistent knee soreness, according to a report in the Athletic on Thursday.

According to The Athletic, the Cardinals are bracing for Molina to miss "at least a few weeks."

To take his place on the active roster, rookie catcher Ivan Herrera is set to be recalled from Triple-A Memphis.

The 39-year-old Molina is batting .213 with two homers and 10 RBIs in 40 games in what likely will be his final big league season.