NEW YORK -- The Miami Marlins placed first baseman Jesus Aguilar and right fielder Jesus Sanchez on the injured list Friday, though the team did not specify why.

Manager Don Mattingly said he couldn't talk about the medical issues of Aguilar and Sanchez, who rank third and fourth on the Marlins in homers. Aguilar has played in a team-high 58 games.

Miami recalled infielder Lewin Diaz and outfielder Jerar Encarnacion from Triple-A Jacksonville.

Díaz hit .193 in 161 at-bats for the Marlins the previous two seasons and .266 with 13 homers and 52 RBIs in 58 games this year for Jacksonville.

Encarnacion could make a big league debut. He batted .313 with 13 homers and 28 RBIs in 58 games with Jacksonville and Double-A Pensacola.