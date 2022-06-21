It's that kind of season again for the New York Yankees.

The Bronx Bombers are absolutely dominating the opposition this season, as they've reached 50 wins in 67 games for a winning percentage of .746. It puts them in a class of their own in MLB this season -- the next closest squad, the New York Mets, are five games behind. The Yankees have a commanding lead in the AL East and they're pretty obviously the team to beat in the postseason.

What makes this season special is just how good the Yankees have been in a historical context. Just a few examples, from our own ESPN Stats and Information:

Race to 50 wins

Only two other Yankees teams in history have reached 50 wins more quickly than the 2022 squad.

1939: 64 games (50-14)

1928: 66 games (50-16)

The best news for the 2022 Yankees? They won the World Series in all two of those seasons.

Triple threat

Right now, New York leads the league in record, run differential (+145), and home runs (111). Only the Dodgers (+114) are even close to them in run differential and the Braves (100) in home runs. The 1961 season was the last time a Yankees team accomplished this particular feat in a single season.

More good news: Out of the seven times the Yankees have led in all three categories, six of them (1927, 1936, 1937, 1938, 1939 and 1961) ended in a World Series win. They lost the World Series in 1921, but that was so long ago that Lou Gehrig was still four seasons away from permanently replacing Wally Pipp at first base.

The real Bronx Bombers

Speaking of home runs, four Yankees (Aaron Judge, Anthony Rizzo, Giancarlo Stanton and Gleyber Torres) are on pace to hit 30 or more this season. Incredibly, for a team that's mashed as many dingers as the Yankees, this would be the first season in which this has ever happened for their team. Judge leads the way -- his 25 home runs through his first 60 games trail only Mickey Mantle in 1956 and Babe Ruth in 1928 (both with 27) as the most through that span in Yankees history.

Pitching and defense

Even if New York's offense was just OK, its pitching alone would make the Yankees contenders. The team has a league-leading 2.78 ERA, has given up the fewest walks and second-fewest home runs in MLB this season. They're even third in fielding percentage.

It's pretty clear that the rest of the league will have its collective hands full trying to stop the Yankees this season -- if it's even possible. What's clear right now is that New York has a very good chance to break the record for most wins in a season -- at 50-17, they're on pace for an incredible 121 victories, which would shatter the Seattle Mariners' record of 116 wins. Even for a franchise with such a record of greatness as the Yankees, that'd be something special.