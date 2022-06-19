Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez is out of the lineup Sunday for the second straight game because of right thumb soreness.

Ramirez underwent an MRI on Sunday morning and results are expected Monday.

Saturday's game was the first he has missed this season. Ernie Clement got the start at third base for the second straight game.

Manager Terry Francona said Saturday that Ramirez jammed the thumb during a swing about 10 days ago and then aggravated it during the Guardians' recent series in Colorado.

Ramirez, who has an eight-game hitting streak, leads the American League with 62 RBIs and his .305 batting average is eighth in the AL.

