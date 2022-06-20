CHICAGO -- Shortstop Tim Anderson was reinstated him from the 10-day injured list Monday prior to the Chicago White Sox opening a home series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

To make room on the roster for Anderson, Chicago placed third baseman Yoan Moncada on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to June 18, with a strained right hamstring.

Anderson, who had been on a rehabilitation assignment with Class AAA Charlotte while working his way back from a groin injury, was inserted into his customary leadoff spot for the opener against the Blue Jays.

The 2019 AL batting champ left a win over the Chicago Cubs late last month, going down in the outfield after fielding P.J. Higgins' fifth-inning grounder and throwing to first for the out.

A first-time All-Star in 2021 who manager Tony La Russa has called "our ignitor," Anderson, at the time of the injury, ranked among the league leaders with a .356 batting average. He has five home runs and 19 RBIs in 40 games.

Moncada left Friday night's loss to the Houston Astros in the third inning with tightness in his left hamstring.

Moncada pulled up after running to first base on a groundout in the second inning and was limping slightly as he returned to the dugout. He remained in the game at third base in the bottom of the inning before being replaced by Josh Harrison in the third.

Moncada missed the start of the season with a strained oblique and didn't play until May 9.

At 31-33 through Sunday, the White Sox are trying to climb back into contention in the National League Central. Chicago opened the Toronto series five games behind the first-place Minnesota Twins.

