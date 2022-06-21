The Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday acquired outfielder Trayce Thompson from the Detroit Tigers for cash considerations.

The righty-hitting Thompson should help fill the void left by Mookie Betts, who landed on the injured list over the weekend due to a cracked rib.

Thompson, 31, signed with the Tigers last month but had been playing for the team's Triple-A affiliate in Toledo, hitting .299 with eight home runs, seven walks and 30 strikeouts in 25 games.

He has spent parts of six seasons in the majors, including a previous stint with the Dodgers in 2016 and '17.

Thompson is the brother of Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson.