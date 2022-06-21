American League RBIs leader Jose Ramirez is back in the Cleveland Guardians' lineup Tuesday after missing his first two games this season with a sore right thumb.

He is batting third and playing third base in Tuesday night's game against the Minnesota Twins, who lead the Guardians by just one game in the AL Central standings.

Franmil Reyes also is back in the lineup for the Guardians, batting sixth as the designated hitter. Reyes, who was activated from the injured list on Tuesday, was placed on the IL with a tight right hamstring on May 26.

In other moves Tuesday, the Guardians activated right-hander Aaron Civale from the IL, optioned right-hander Nick Sandlin to Triple-A Columbus and designated outfielder Oscar Mercado for assignment.

Civale, who was placed on the IL May 25 with left glute tightness, is starting Tuesday night's game against the Twins.

Ramirez, who has an eight-game hitting streak, leads the AL with 62 RBIs and his .305 batting average is ninth in the AL.