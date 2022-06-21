New York Mets utility man Jeff McNeil is considered day-to-day after leaving the game Monday against the Miami Marlins with tightness in his right hamstring, according to manager Buck Showalter.

Showalter, speaking to reporters Tuesday, characterized the results of McNeil's MRI as "good news" but did not specify what the test revealed. McNeil said he got on the team bus after undergoing the MRI and didn't talk to the doctors, but was told the test showed "not much -- nothing."

"I got a call from the trainer saying, 'Hey, everything looks great,'" McNeil explained, confirming the injury is of the day-to-day variety.

McNeil walked off uneasily after scoring on a wild pitch in the fourth inning Monday and went straight to the clubhouse. He reached base in the fourth with a double that raised his batting average to a team-leading .327.

Showalter said he reminds McNeil throughout the season to alert him if anything feels off.

"He got ahead of it, felt it a little bit, and we got him out of there," Showalter said. "So hopefully that precaution will get him back here hopefully shortly."

McNeil was not in the starting lineup for the Tuesday game against the Astros in Houston, and it was unclear if he would be available off the bench.

In other Mets injury news, pitcher Max Scherzer, out since May 18 with a strained left oblique, was making a rehab start for Double-A Binghamton on Tuesday. If he comes out of it well, he could be in line to start Sunday at Miami.

