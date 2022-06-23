Austin Hays hits for the cycle in four at bats in the Orioles' win over the Nationals. (1:42)

BALTIMORE -- Four at-bats, four hits and one unforgettable cycle in just six innings of work.

"Beyond unbelievable. An epic night," Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde said after Austin Hays became the sixth player in Orioles history to hit for the cycle.

Hays completed the feat with a sixth-inning double in the midst of a steady shower and shortly before play was halted for good in Baltimore's 7-0 victory over the Washington Nationals on Wednesday night.

Hays pulled it off while batting leadoff in place of Cedric Mullins, who was given the night off. Facing Nationals lefty Patrick Corbin, Hays got an infield single in the first inning, hit a solo shot in the third and tripled in the fourth.

That seemingly left the 26-year-old outfielder plenty of time to tack on the double that would enable him to join Hall of Fame members Brooks Robinson and Cal Ripken Jr. in the Orioles record book.

But a heavy rain threatened to end the game in the middle of the fifth.

"We came inside and it became unclear if we were going to finish the game or not," Hays said. "I wasn't sure with more rain coming if I was going to get the opportunity."

Although play resumed after a 44-minute delay, not long after that it started raining again. It was coming down hard in the sixth when Hays completed the cycle with a double to center off Steve Cishek.

"It was crazy," Hays said. "I was definitely thinking about it. I was thinking about getting a slider that was hanging over the middle of the plate. Sure enough, Cishek hung a slider right there."

As he stood in the rain, Hays smiled broadly while standing at second base.

"It was a really cool feeling," he said. "Goosebumps hit me right as I was touching second base."

Play was halted again after Baltimore's four-run sixth, and the tarp never came off.

The last Baltimore player to hit for the cycle was Jonathan Villar against the Yankees on Aug. 5, 2019. Before that, Robinson, Ripken, Aubrey Huff and Felix Pie did it.

Being that Hays' effort was completed in the sixth inning, it was earlier in the game than the previous five in club history, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.