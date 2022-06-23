Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France exited Thursday's 2-1 win against the Oakland Athletics with a left elbow injury but said he hopes to avoid a stint on the injured list.

While running to first base, the Athletics' Sheldon Neuse hit France's left arm after France extended to catch a throw from shortstop J.P. Crawford in the bottom of the fifth inning.

France immediately fell to the ground and clutched his arm in pain. He walked off the field on his own power.

Seattle manager Scott Servais said X-rays were negative and that France will get an MRI on Friday.

France is batting .316 with 10 home runs and 45 RBIs this season for Seattle. He was 0-for-2 in the game.