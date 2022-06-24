Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez needs surgery on his left thumb and has been placed on the 10-day injured list.

The surgery will be to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in the thumb, and his IL move is retroactive to Tuesday. The team said Perez is expected to return this season.

He missed nine games earlier this season when he went on the IL with a left thumb sprain, but returned in late May. Perez on Tuesday left the team's extra-inning win over the Los Angeles Angels in the third inning due to his thumb injury.

Perez is batting a career-low .211 with a team-high 11 home runs. Last season, Perez tied for the major league lead with 48 homers and drove in 121 runs.