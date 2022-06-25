ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Seattle Mariners placed veteran first baseman Ty France on the 10-day injured list because of a left elbow injury, retroactive to Friday.

The club made the announcement prior to the Mariners' game against the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday. Seattle filled the roster spot by recalling third baseman Drew Ellis from Triple-A Tacoma.

France, 27, exited Thursday's 2-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics because of the injury but said after the win that he was hoping to avoid a stint on the IL.

While running to first base, the Athletics' Sheldon Neuse hit France's left arm after France extended to catch a throw from shortstop J.P. Crawford in the bottom of the fifth inning. France immediately fell to the ground and clutched the arm in pain. He walked off the field on his own power.

Seattle manager Scott Servais said X-rays were negative but a Friday MRI showed that the move was needed.

France is batting .316 with 10 home runs and 45 RBIs this season for Seattle. He was 0-for-2 in that win.

Seattle also announced before the game that it had acquired outfielder Trey Amburgey in a trade with the Cincinnati Reds. Amburgey had played in 39 games with Triple-A Louisville this season.

