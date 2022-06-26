CHICAGO -- With a hefty injured list already, the Chicago White Sox are taking steps to make sure it doesn't grow much more.

Manager Tony La Russa on Saturday told reporters that several White Sox veterans "are playing under trainer instructions that if they make a routine out, they slow it down" running toward first base.

La Russa, whose team has 10 players on the injured list, said the pool of players under those instructions included shortstop Tim Anderson, who returned from a groin injury this week, along with first baseman Jose Abreu, outfielder Luis Robert, designated hitter Andrew Vaughn and outfielder AJ Pollock.

The veteran manager also admitted that fans might see some of the slower runs to first base as a lack of hustle but that the list is full of "key offensive guys" who will be front and center if Chicago is to catch the Cleveland Guardians and Minnesota Twins for first place in the American League Central.

"As long as the fans understand it," La Russa said, "they're not lazy, but their legs are important."

The news came on a day when the White Sox lost to the Orioles 6-2, giving Baltimore its first four-game winning streak this season. Chicago has lost four in a row.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.