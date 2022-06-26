The Arizona Diamondbacks are calling up Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel to start Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers, manager Torey Lovullo told reporters.

Keuchel, 34, had signed a minor league contract with the Diamondbacks earlier this month. He had been released by the Chicago White Sox after going 2-5 with a 7.88 ERA through eight starts this season.

Keuchel won the American League Cy Young Award with the Houston Astros in 2015 and is a two-time All-Star and five-time Gold Glove winner.

By adding Keuchel to the 40-man roster, the Diamondbacks are responsible for a prorated share of the $700,000 major league minimum. The White Sox remain responsible for the rest of his $18 million salary this year and a $1.5 million buyout of a 2023 option.

Keuchel, who is 101-87 with a 3.86 ERA in 262 career games with 251 starts, last pitched in the majors for the White Sox on May 26, when he lasted just two innings, allowing seven hits and six runs in a 16-7 loss to the Boston Red Sox.

He was 0-2 with a 4.50 ERA in two starts while pitching in the Arizona Complex League prior to his call-up.

