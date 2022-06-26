Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco has been reinstated from the injured list after missing the past 23 games with a right quadriceps strain.

The Rays made the move Sunday, sending infielder Jonathan Aranda to Triple-A Durham in a corresponding move.

Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash has said that Franco likely played a month with quadriceps issues before his IL stint.

He is batting second in Sunday's series finale against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Franco is hitting .270 with four home runs, 19 RBIs and a .727 OPS this season. He hit .375 in 18 plate appearances over five rehabilitation games in the minor leagues.

The Rays (39-32) went 11-12 without Franco in their lineup and are currently in fourth place in the American League East standings, 12½ games behind the first-place New York Yankees.

The Rays lost five of their six games against the Yankees with Franco sidelined.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.