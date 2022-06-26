St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty left his start against the Chicago Cubs on Sunday because of stiffness in his right shoulder.

Flaherty threw 49 pitches, allowing one hit, walking two and striking out two before being relieved by right-hander Nick Wittgren in the top of the third inning.

Flaherty, 26, didn't make his debut this season until June 15 because of an ailment in his right shoulder. He had a platelet-rich-plasma injection in his shoulder in early March to treat inflammation.

This was his third start since returning. He was 0-0 with a 7.50 ERA entering Sunday's start.

He was 9-2 with a 3.22 ERA in 17 starts last season when he was slowed by an oblique injury.