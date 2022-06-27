NEW YORK -- New York Mets pitcher Tylor Megill will be out until at least mid-August, with the team moving him to the 60-day injured list on Monday.

The 26-year-old right-hander was put on the 15-day IL on June 17 because of a strained right shoulder, joining aces Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer. The Mets said at the time Megill would not throw for four weeks.