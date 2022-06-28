Jeff Passan and Bradford Doolittle break down this week's MLB power rankings, specifically the competition between the Mets and Braves for best in the NL East. (3:32)

Can the Braves compete with the Mets for best in the NL East? (3:32)

The Atlanta Braves have placed closer Kenley Jansen on the 15-day injured list with an irregular heartbeat, the team announced Tuesday.

The move is retroactive to Monday.

Jansen underwent corrective heart surgery -- his second procedure -- in November 2018 after a recurrence of an irregular heartbeat prompted him to be admitted into a Denver hospital in early August 2018.

He initially underwent a cardiac ablation in 2012, when abnormal tissue in the left atrium of his heart was cauterized in order to stop from generating abnormal electrical signals.

Jansen, 34, gave up two runs in the ninth to blow a 2-0 lead in an 11-inning, 5-3 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday night. It was Jansen's fourth blown save in 24 chances.

The right-hander, who signed a $16 million deal with the Braves in March after spending his first 12 MLB seasons with the Dodgers, is 4-0 with 20 saves this season. He has a 3.58 ERA and 47 strikeouts.

The Braves recalled Jesus Cruz to take Jansen's place on the active roster. In other moves, left-hander Tyler Matzek is set to begin a rehabilitation assignment with Class A Augusta on Tuesday night, and right-hander Jay Jackson will continue his rehabilitation assignment at Triple-A Gwinnett.