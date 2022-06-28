Jeff McNeil is back in the New York Mets' lineup for Tuesday night's game against the Houston Astros after missing the past five games with tightness in his right hamstring.

He is set to bat eighth and play second base Tuesday night as the Mets return to Citi Field after their five-game road trip.

McNeil, who leads the Mets and is third in the National League with a .327 batting average, hasn't played since suffering the injury in last Monday's 6-0 home victory over the Miami Marlins.

McNeil said last week that an MRI showed "nothing" but the Mets were cautious by keeping him out of the lineup.

Showalter said last week that he reminds McNeil throughout the season to alert him if anything feels off.

"He got ahead of it, felt it a little bit, and we got him out of there," Showalter said.

