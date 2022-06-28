Los Angeles Angels right-handed reliever Archie Bradley will be sidelined for at least a month after suffering a fractured right elbow while going over the dugout railing to join Sunday's on-field brawl with the Seattle Mariners.

According to head athletic trainer Mike Frostad, Bradley fell while jumping over the railing and injured his elbow.

Bradley, 29, will be shut down from throwing for at least four weeks before he starts a throwing program.

The Angels on Tuesday placed Bradley on the 15-day injured list retroactive to June 27.

Bradley, who signed a one-year, $3.75 million deal with the Angels last offseason, is 0-1 with a 4.82 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 18⅔ innings pitched.

A combined 12 players and coaches from both teams were issued suspensions Monday night for their roles in the benches-clearing fight that occurred during the second inning of Sunday's game.

The brawl lasted nearly four minutes, with both teams appearing to throw multiple punches. The game was delayed for 18 minutes.

