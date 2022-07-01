PITTSBURGH -- Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Adrian Houser left Thursday night's game against Pittsburgh in the third inning with right elbow tightness.

After walking Daniel Vogelbach with one out, Houser was visited on the mound by manager Craig Counsell and an athletic trainer. Houser then left following a brief conversation and was relieved by Brent Suter.

The Pirates led the NL Central-leading Brewers 3-2 on back-to-back home runs by rookies Oneil Cruz and Jack Suwinski in the second inning.

Houser has struggled in recent weeks. Prior to Wednesday, he had gone 1-4 with a 6.54 ERA in his last six starts. He's 4-8 with a 4.72 ERA overall this season.