The New York Yankees have activated relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman from the injured list Friday after the left-hander missed more than a month with tendinitis in his left Achilles tendon.

Chapman hasn't pitched in the majors since May 22. He made two minor league rehab appearances at Double-A Somerset and one with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre.

The 34-year-old Chapman was 0-2 with a 3.86 ERA and nine saves in 17 games before he was placed on the IL on May 24.

Clay Holmes took over as the closer in Chapman's absence and is expected to continue in that role. The right-handed Holmes is 4-0 with a 0.49 ERA and 14 saves in 35 games this season.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone on Thursday said Chapman could be used several ways, not just as a closer.

"We'll pick spots and try to get him in spots where he can be successful," Boone said. "That could be anywhere from a high-leverage situation to a mid-leverage to a low-leverage."

In another roster move, the Yankees placed Miguel Castro on the paternity list.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.