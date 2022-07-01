New York Mets right-hander Max Scherzer will rejoin the team Tuesday to start against the Cincinnati Reds, he told reporters Friday.

Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, has been sidelined since straining his left oblique muscle while pitching against the St. Louis Cardinals on May 18. He has made a pair of rehab starts for the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies over the past week and a half, throwing a combined 145 pitches, including 80 on Wednesday night.

After agreeing in November to a three-year, $130 million contract -- the highest average salary -- in the majors, Scherzer is 5-1 with a 2.54 ERA in eight starts for the Mets.

With one of their aces set to return, the Mets are also planning to provide an update on Jacob deGrom on Saturday, manager Buck Showalter told reporters.

DeGrom has been sidelined since July 7, 2021 with a variety of injuries to his right, throwing arm. He threw against hitters in Port St. Lucie, Florida, on Wednesday.

Also on Friday, the Mets placed starting right-hander Chris Bassitt on the injured list. Bassitt, who is 6-5 with a 4.01 ERA in 15 appearances this season, had been slated to start Friday's game against the Texas Rangers. The Mets are now turning the ball over to left-hander David Peterson and called up right-hander R.J. Alvarez from Triple-A Syracuse.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.