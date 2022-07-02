The St. Louis Cardinals just hit back-to-back-to-back-to-back home runs

The great thing about baseball is that so many things happen in one game that you see incredibly rare stuff happen all the time. It's like the old joke about, "Well, that's the first time a left-handed batter from Ohio has hit a ground-rule double on a curveball in the seventh inning of a game in August."

For the St. Louis Cardinals, you don't even have to get that obscure to appreciate what they pulled off Saturday. In the first inning of their game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Nolan Arenado hit a two-run home run, knocking in Paul Goldschmidt. Pretty good start, right?

Then Nolan Gorman homered.

Then Juan Yepez homered.

Then Dylan Carlson homered.

It's only the 11th time in MLB history that a team has hit four home runs in a row, according to ESPN Stats & Information, and the first time since the White Sox did it in 2020. On top of that, it's the first time a team has accomplished the feat in the first inning, and the first time the Cardinals have done so period.

CARDINALS HIT 4 HOME RUNS IN A ROW 💥 💥 💥 💥



It's just the 11th time in MLB history there's ever been 4 HRs in a row 😱



(via @Cardinals)pic.twitter.com/z26pk6sS6Y — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 2, 2022

The best part? This all happened with two outs. Pretty good day so far for Cardinals fans.