The Los Angeles Dodgers and longtime backup catcher Austin Barnes have agreed to a two-year contract extension, sources confirmed to ESPN's Alden Gonzalez on Sunday.

Financial terms of the deal weren't immediately known.

Barnes was slated to be a free agent after the 2022 season but now will remain in Los Angeles through at least the 2024 campaign.

The Dodgers acquired Barnes via trade with the Miami Marlins in 2014. He made his major league debut a year later, and has spent all eight of his major league seasons with Los Angeles.

He's mostly split time behind the plate for the Dodgers, with his 102 games in 2017 a personal high. He's served mostly as Clayton Kershaw's personal catcher during that time.

A light hitter -- his career average is .224, with just 28 total home runs -- the 32-year-old Barnes is regarded as a strong defensive catcher with a strong clubhouse presence.

He entered Sunday hitting .188 with four home runs, splitting time behind the plate with Will Smith.

FanSide first reported news of the agreement Sunday.