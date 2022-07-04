The Chicago White Sox canceled their postgame fireworks celebration on Monday in the wake of a mass shooting at an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago that left at least six people dead and wounded 24 others.

A moment of silence will be held before the start of Chicago's game against Minnesota, which will proceed as scheduled at 7:10 p.m. CT from Guaranteed Rate Field.

"Our hearts are with the Highland Park community. The entire Chicago White Sox organization expresses our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of the innocent victims of today's horrific shooting and all of those who have been affected by this tragedy," the team said in a statement.

Authorities said a gunman opened fire around 10:15 a.m. local time, when the parade was about three-quarters through, sending hundreds of marchers, parents with strollers and children on bicycles fleeing in terror.

The shooter, who had apparently fired from a concealed spot on a rooftop, remained on the loose hours later as authorities scoured the area. Highland Park police commander Chris O'Neill, the incident commander on scene, urged people to shelter in place as authorities search for the suspect.

Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli said "several of the deceased victims" died at the scene, and one was taken to a hospital and died there. Police have not released details about the victims or wounded. Covelli said at a news conference that the gunman apparently used a "high-powered rifle" to fire from a spot atop a building where he was "very difficult to see." He said the rifle was recovered at the scene.

Several nearby cities canceled events including parades and fireworks, some of them noting that the Highland Park shooter was still at large.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.