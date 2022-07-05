After sitting out Monday while healing from a left thigh injury that required seven stitches, Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts is back in the lineup Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Bogaerts, who suffered the injury Sunday in the seventh inning of Boston's 4-2 win against the Chicago Cubs, told manager Alex Cora he was "pretty sore" on Monday. Cora said the team would see how Bogaerts was feeling before determining when he would return to play.

The Red Sox, who won the opener against the Rays, 4-0, are trying to extend their five-game home win streak.

Bogaerts is hitting .318. Over his last 10 games, he has gone 8-for-36 with seven walks, six runs and no RBIs.