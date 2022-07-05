The Minnesota Twins on Tuesday placed right-hander Chris Archer on the 15-day injured list with left hip tightness.

The team said the move is retroactive to Saturday.

Archer was slated to start Tuesday night against the Chicago White Sox. The Twins recalled Josh Winder from Triple A, and he will start against the White Sox instead.

Speaking before Tuesday's game, Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli said Archer flew back to Minneapolis but that the team is hopeful he can return before the All-Star break in two weeks.

The Twins signed the veteran Archer in the offseason to a one-year deal. He's impressed for the AL Central leaders since, going 2-3 with a 3.08 ERA.

Archer was third in AL Rookie of the Year voting for the Tampa Bay Rays in 2013 and fifth in Cy Young Award balloting in 2015. But he had struggled in recent seasons before a resurgent 2022.