Los Angeles Dodgers versatile outfielder Chris Taylor has a left foot fracture and will be sidelined indefinitely, he told reporters on Tuesday.

Taylor exited Monday's win over the Colorado Rockies in the fifth inning with a swollen ankle and a CT scan revealed the fracture. Taylor described the injury as a "small fracture" but said he was unsure how long he will be out.

"We really haven't even gotten to that point where we discussed a time frame yet," Taylor told Spectrum SportsNet LA. "Right now we're taking it step by step and I don't think we've put an exact date on when a possible return will be."

Taylor, 31, is slashing .238/.319/.409 with six home runs and 27 RBIs this season. He signed a four-year contract worth $60 million to return to the Dodgers this past offseason.

The Dodgers entered Tuesday night with a five-game lead over the San Diego Padres in the National League West.