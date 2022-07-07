Jessica Mendoza lays out the only reason Aaron Judge might not hit for 60 home runs this season. (1:01)

Baseball's brightest stars are headed to Hollywood.

The 2022 MLB All-Star Game is set for July 19 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the day after the Home Run Derby. So which members of your favorite team will represent the American League or National League in this year's Midsummer Classic?

Here's the schedule for the selection shows on ESPN and the full festivities during All-Star week -- plus the latest news and analysis.

All-Star schedule

Starters revealed: Friday, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN

Full rosters revealed: Sunday, 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

All-Star Futures Game: Saturday, July 16, 7 p.m. ET on Peacock

Home Run Derby: Monday, July 18, 8 p.m. ET on ESPN

All-Star Game: Tuesday, July 19, 7:30 p.m. ET on Fox