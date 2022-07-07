        <
          2022 MLB All-Star Game: Lineups, rosters, schedule, news and analysis

          Can Aaron Judge hit 60 HRs this season? (1:01)

          Jessica Mendoza lays out the only reason Aaron Judge might not hit for 60 home runs this season. (1:01)

          10:30 AM ET
          Baseball's brightest stars are headed to Hollywood.

          The 2022 MLB All-Star Game is set for July 19 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the day after the Home Run Derby. So which members of your favorite team will represent the American League or National League in this year's Midsummer Classic?

          Here's the schedule for the selection shows on ESPN and the full festivities during All-Star week -- plus the latest news and analysis.

          More: Play ESPN's Derby Pick'em

          News and analysis

          NL & AL roster projections »

          All-Star schedule

          Starters revealed: Friday, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN

          Full rosters revealed: Sunday, 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

          All-Star Futures Game: Saturday, July 16, 7 p.m. ET on Peacock

          Home Run Derby: Monday, July 18, 8 p.m. ET on ESPN

          All-Star Game: Tuesday, July 19, 7:30 p.m. ET on Fox