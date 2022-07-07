Shohei Ohtani is on his stuff against the Marlins, striking out 10 over seven frames. (1:22)

MIAMI -- Shohei Ohtani continued his recent run of dominance on the mound, allowing one unearned run while striking out 10 in the Los Angeles Angels' 5-2 victory over the Miami Marlins on Wednesday night.

Ohtani has not allowed an earned run over his last 28 2/3 innings pitched, the third longest streak by an Angels starter within a season in the last 50 years. It was his fourth straight start without allowing an earned run and his third with at least 10 strikeouts and 0 earned runs; he's the sixth pitcher to accomplish that feat since earned runs became official and the first since Jacob deGrom in 2018-19.

Shohei's Sterling Starts Ohtani become the seventh pitcher in the last 50 seasons to rack up 40 strikeouts while giving up 0 earned runs over a four-start span. 2022 Shohei Ohtani 2021 Max Scherzer 2018 Chris Sale 2015 Clayton Kershaw 2014 Clayton Kershaw 2012 R.A. Dickey 2004 Johan Santana 2000 Chan Ho Park

"I didn't change much, the most important thing is I made my pitches when I needed to,'' Ohtani said through a translator. "I think it's huge when we're winning and I'm pitching because I'm part of the ball club.''

Ohtani (8-4) won his fifth consecutive start while limiting the Marlins to two hits and three walks. Garrett Cooper's sacrifice fly that scored Jon Berti broke up Ohtani's scoreless streak in the first inning, but he was not charged with a run because Berti had reached on a throwing error.

During his current stretch of successful outings, Ohtani has an ERA of 0.27 and limited opponents to 16 hits in 33 2/3 innings.

"I'm able to go without any worries on my body, fully healthy,'' Ohtani said. "It's a huge part why I'm pitching well.''

Mike Trout was hitless in four at-bats but had an RBI. Trout is 1 for 21 with 13 strikeouts through the first five games of Los Angeles' nine-game trip, the most he's ever had over a five-game span. Max Stassi doubled and reached base three times to help the Angels snap a four-game skid.

The Angels are now 5-1 since the start of June with Ohtani on the mound and 6-21 when anyone else starts.

Ohtani's two-RBI single with the bases loaded chased Miami starter Trevor Rogers (4-7) and capped a three-run fifth that put Los Angeles ahead 3-1. Ohtani stole second base in the 7th inning, becoming the first player since 1920 to have at least 2 RBIs, a stolen base and 10 strikeouts as a pitcher in the same game.

"He's one of the better arms in baseball, and then you're going to see him at the plate same day, too,'' Stassi said about Ohtani. "He's a superstar pitcher and he's a superstar hitter.''

Run-scoring singles from Taylor Ward and Luis Rengifo in the seventh padded the Angels' lead.

The loss snapped the Marlins' six-game winning streak. Rogers allowed three runs, four hits, walked two, struck out five and hit two batters in 4 2/3 innings.

The Associated Press and ESPN Stats & Information contributed to this story.