It's 2022 MLB draft day in Los Angeles.

The Baltimore Orioles start the night on the clock for the No. 1 overall pick, followed by the Arizona Diamondbacks, Texas Rangers, Pittsburgh Pirates and Washington Nationals. The first 80 picks will be made Sunday night followed by Rounds 3-10 on Monday and concluding with Rounds 11-20 on Tuesday.

Will prep stars Druw Jones and Jackson Holliday, both sons of former MLB players, come off the board first? Where will Kumar Rocker go in his second straight year as one of the most well known names in the draft? And which teams will make the picks that will surprise everyone?

1. Baltimore Orioles

2. Arizona Diamondbacks

3. Texas Rangers

4. Pittsburgh Pirates

5. Washington Nationals

14. New York Mets

Compensation picks

31. Colorado Rockies

32. Cincinnati Reds

Competitive balance Round A

33. Baltimore Orioles

34. Arizona Diamondbacks

35. Atlanta Braves

36. Pittsburgh Pirates

37. Cleveland Guardians

38. Colorado Rockies

39. San Diego Padres

40. Los Angeles Dodgers

(The Dodgers' first pick drops 10 spots, from 30 to 40, due to exceeding the competitive balance tax threshold.)

41. Boston Red Sox

(Compensation for unsigned 2021 second-round pick Jud Fabian.)

42. Baltimore Orioles

43. Arizona Diamondbacks

44. Pittsburgh Pirates

45. Washington Nationals

46. Miami Marlins

47. Chicago Cubs

48. Minnesota Twins

49. Kansas City Royals

50. Colorado Rockies

51. Detroit Tigers

52. New York Mets

53. San Diego Padres

54. Cleveland Guardians

55. Cincinnati Reds

56. Oakland Athletics

57. Atlanta Braves

58. Seattle Mariners

59. St. Louis Cardinals

60. Toronto Blue Jays

61. New York Yankees

62. Chicago White Sox

63. Milwaukee Brewers

64. Houston Astros

65. Tampa Bay Rays

66. San Francisco Giants

67. Baltimore Orioles

68. Minnesota Twins

69. Oakland Athletics

70. Tampa Bay Rays

71. Tampa Bay Rays

72. Milwaukee Brewers

73. Cincinnati Reds

74. Seattle Mariners

75. New York Mets

76. Atlanta Braves

77. Toronto Blue Jays

78. Toronto Blue Jays

79. Boston Red Sox

80. Houston Astros