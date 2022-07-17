It's 2022 MLB draft day in Los Angeles.
The Baltimore Orioles start the night on the clock for the No. 1 overall pick, followed by the Arizona Diamondbacks, Texas Rangers, Pittsburgh Pirates and Washington Nationals. The first 80 picks will be made Sunday night followed by Rounds 3-10 on Monday and concluding with Rounds 11-20 on Tuesday.
Will prep stars Druw Jones and Jackson Holliday, both sons of former MLB players, come off the board first? Where will Kumar Rocker go in his second straight year as one of the most well known names in the draft? And which teams will make the picks that will surprise everyone?
1. Baltimore Orioles
2. Arizona Diamondbacks
3. Texas Rangers
4. Pittsburgh Pirates
5. Washington Nationals
6. Miami Marlins
7. Chicago Cubs
8. Minnesota Twins
9. Kansas City Royals
10. Colorado Rockies
11. New York Mets
12. Detroit Tigers
13. Los Angeles Angels
14. New York Mets
15. San Diego Padres
16. Cleveland Guardians
17. Philadelphia Phillies
18. Cincinnati Reds
19. Oakland Athletics
20. Atlanta Braves
21. Seattle Mariners
22. St. Louis Cardinals
23. Toronto Blue Jays
24. Boston Red Sox
25. New York Yankees
26. Chicago White Sox
27. Milwaukee Brewers
28. Houston Astros
29. Tampa Bay Rays
30. San Francisco Giants
Compensation picks
31. Colorado Rockies
32. Cincinnati Reds
Competitive balance Round A
33. Baltimore Orioles
34. Arizona Diamondbacks
35. Atlanta Braves
36. Pittsburgh Pirates
37. Cleveland Guardians
38. Colorado Rockies
39. San Diego Padres
(The Dodgers' first pick drops 10 spots, from 30 to 40, due to exceeding the competitive balance tax threshold.)
41. Boston Red Sox
(Compensation for unsigned 2021 second-round pick Jud Fabian.)
42. Baltimore Orioles
43. Arizona Diamondbacks
44. Pittsburgh Pirates
45. Washington Nationals
46. Miami Marlins
47. Chicago Cubs
48. Minnesota Twins
49. Kansas City Royals
50. Colorado Rockies
51. Detroit Tigers
52. New York Mets
53. San Diego Padres
54. Cleveland Guardians
55. Cincinnati Reds
56. Oakland Athletics
57. Atlanta Braves
58. Seattle Mariners
59. St. Louis Cardinals
60. Toronto Blue Jays
61. New York Yankees
62. Chicago White Sox
63. Milwaukee Brewers
64. Houston Astros
65. Tampa Bay Rays
66. San Francisco Giants
67. Baltimore Orioles
68. Minnesota Twins
69. Oakland Athletics
70. Tampa Bay Rays
71. Tampa Bay Rays
72. Milwaukee Brewers
73. Cincinnati Reds
74. Seattle Mariners
75. New York Mets
76. Atlanta Braves
77. Toronto Blue Jays
78. Toronto Blue Jays
79. Boston Red Sox
80. Houston Astros