The Milwaukee Brewers will hang a No. 22 "Roberts" jersey in their dugout Friday night in honor of 8-year-old Cooper Roberts, who was paralyzed from the waist down during a July 4 mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois.

The Brewers are also giving Cooper and his twin brother, Luke, who suffered minor injuries, each an authentic City Connect jersey signed by the team, and former MVP Christian Yelich recorded a video to be shared with Roberts and his family.

Cooper, his mom and brother were all shot on Monday during the parade in which seven people were killed and dozens more injured.

Miller Park, where the Brewers play, is approximately 70 miles north of Highland Park. The shooting shocked the community which is located about 23 miles north of the Chicago Cubs' Wrigley Field and 30 miles north of Guaranteed Rate Field, where the White Sox play.

MLB contemplated canceling the Monday game between the White Sox and Minnesota Twins, but instead toned down the activities that night including canceling the postgame fireworks display. The White Sox had moments of silence in honor of the victims Monday and Tuesday.

According to reports, Roberts is still paralyzed from the waist down but is alert and improving.

Milwaukee hosts the Pittsburgh Pirates for a series beginning Friday night.