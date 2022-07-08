Jurickson Profar gives a thumbs up to the crowd while being stretchered off the field after collision with teammate C.J. Abrams. (0:30)

The San Diego Padres said Friday that left fielder Jurickson Profar has been diagnosed with a concussion and a neck strain suffered in a collision with teammate C.J. Abrams the previous night.

Profar was discharged overnight from UC San Diego Health, and the team said he is resting.

Profar and Abrams both went after a fly ball hit by Tommy La Stella of the San Francisco Giants into shallow left field in the fifth inning Thursday in San Diego. Abrams made the catch with his back to the infield and his left knee hit Profar in the left jaw as Profar appeared to be positioning himself for a diving catch.

Profar rolled onto his back and was writhing in pain. He was tended to for several minutes and at one point sat up. He attempted to walk off the field, accompanied by athletic trainers, but collapsed just as he got to the infield.

Profar was on the ground for several more minutes, surrounded by the training staff, before a medical cart arrived. He was placed on a stretcher before being driven off on the cart. Profar pumped his right fist to acknowledge the cheers of the crowd and appeared to be smiling.

Abrams remained in the game, won by the Padres 2-1 in 10 innings.

The rookie shortstop was not in the lineup for Game 2 of the series Friday night.

