New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom made his second rehab start for Class A St. Lucie on Friday night in Daytona, Florida, allowing three hits in three scoreless innings with six strikeouts and no walks.

The right-hander threw 29 of 36 pitches for strikes as he continues to make progress from a stress reaction in his right scapula that has sidelined him the entire season.

"Coming off the first time in a game, being on a five-day routine -- I felt really good," deGrom told reporters after his outing against the Cincinnati Reds affiliate in Daytona. "I was happy to get out there and get three complete innings."

DeGrom was equally efficient in his first rehab start earlier this week, when he struck out five of the six batters he faced and threw 18 of 24 pitches for strikes.

"It's step by step, but I have been following the process how it was laid out and just trying not to do too much," deGrom told reporters. "Everything feels good. Pitching my first game in a couple months [last Sunday], I responded really well and was able to go out there and throw three innings tonight. Hopefully, I'll keep moving forward like this and be back in the big leagues before too long."

According to MLB.com, deGrom's fastball topped out at 101 mph on Friday night.

The two-time NL Cy Young Award winner last pitched in the major leagues on July 7, 2021. The Mets expect him to need several minor league rehab outings before he is ready to rejoin their rotation.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.