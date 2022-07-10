The Tampa Bay Rays placed two starting position players and one of their starting pitchers on the injured list Sunday.

Shortstop Wander Franco (wrist), and center fielder Kevin Kiermaier (left hip inflammation) were placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday and left-hander Jeffrey Springs (tightness in his lower right leg) was put on the 15-day injured list.

Franco left the Rays' loss to the Reds on Saturday in the middle of the first inning with discomfort in his right hand and wrist after fouling off a pitch. He will see a doctor in St. Petersburg on Monday. Franco is believed to have a hamate injury, manager Kevin Cash said after Saturday's 5-4 loss in 10 innings. If the hamate is fractured, Franco could be sidelined six to eight weeks.

Taylor Walls is expected to get the bulk of the playing time at shortstop in place of Franco, who is hitting .260 with five homers, 23 RBIs and a .704 OPS in 58 games this season.

Kiermaier, who is is hitting .228 with seven homers, 22 RBIs and a .649 OPS in 63 games this season, will see a hip specialist next week.

Springs, who is 3-2 with a 2.53 ERA in 19 appearances (including 11 starts) this season, last started on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox. His IL move was made retroactive to Thursday.

The Rays also optioned right-hander Calvin Faucher to Triple-A Durham on Sunday.

In corresponding moves, the Rays recalled infielder Jonathan Aranda, left-hander Josh Fleming, outfielder Luke Raley and right-hander Phoenix Sanders from Durham.