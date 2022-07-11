Braves second baseman Robinson Cano continues to try to salvage his career and while fantasy managers should resist trading for him, they should not overlook the possibility he may still provide some value. Video by Eric Karabell (0:48)

Robinson Cano will make his Atlanta Braves debut Monday against his former team, the New York Mets, in the opener of a key three-game series between the division rivals.

Cano, acquired by the Braves in a trade Sunday with the San Diego Padres, will start at second base and bat ninth in the lineup against Mets ace Max Scherzer.

Monday's game will mark a surprising reunion between the first-place Mets and Cano, who was designated for assignment by New York on May 2 after batting just .195 in 12 games. The Mets released Cano six days later despite owing him nearly $45 million remaining on a contract he signed with the Seattle Mariners in 2013.

Cano, 39, sat out last season while serving his second suspension for performance-enhancing drugs. The eight-time All-Star also struggled in his brief stint with the Padres, batting just .091 (3-for-33) in 12 games, but fared better at Triple-A El Paso, where he batted .333 with three home runs and 20 RBIs in 21 games.

Cano, who was added to Atlanta's roster earlier Monday, figures to share playing time at second base with Orlando Arcia, who is hitting .252 with three homers and 17 RBIs in 123 at-bats this season. The Braves also reinstated outfielder Adam Duvall from the paternity list Monday, while infielder Phil Gosselin was designated for assignment and infielder Mike Ford was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett in corresponding moves.

The surging Braves are without star second baseman Ozzie Albies, who fractured his foot last month, and have been relying on Arcia as his replacement. Braves manager Brian Snitker has said he's been pleased with Arcia, especially his defense.

Facing a 10.5-game deficit in the NL East standings after their slow start to the season, the Braves (52-35) have won 29 of their last 37 contests and entered Monday just 1.5 games behind the Mets (53-33).

The Mets acquired Cano from the Mariners in a 2018 blockbuster trade that also netted them All-Star closer Edwin Diaz. New York shipped five players to Seattle in the deal -- including prized outfield prospect Jarred Kelenic, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2018 amateur draft -- and agreed to assume the $100 million left on the final five years of Cano's contract at the time.

Cano ended up playing 168 games for the Mets, batting .269 with 24 homers, 72 RBIs and a .765 OPS.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.