Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco will undergo surgery to repair a fractured hamate bone in his right hand on Tuesday and is expected to be sidelined for five to eight weeks.

Franco left the Rays' loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday in the middle of the first inning with discomfort in his right hand and wrist after fouling off a 100.2 mph Hunter Greene pitch before striking out. Franco was evaluated Monday by Dr. Douglas Carlan.

Taylor Walls is expected to get the bulk of the playing time at shortstop in place of Franco, who is hitting .260 with five homers, 23 RBIs and a .704 OPS in 58 games this season.