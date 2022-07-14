White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez came up limping after catching Jose Ramirez's liner to end the sixth inning and was removed from Chicago's 2-1 win over Cleveland with tightness in his right leg.

He was 0 for 3 with two strikeouts before coming out of the game to start the seventh inning. The team said he is day-to-day.

He recently returned to action after being out since injuring his hamstring while running to first base in late April. The team has been taking it slow with his return, deploying him both in left field and as the designated hitter.

Jimenez has been oft injured over the past two seasons, rupturing a pectoral muscle in spring training last year before injuring his hamstring this season. He has a career 116 OPS-plus but has only 270 plate appearances over the past two seasons.

Jimenez smacked 31 homers as a rookie in 2019 and followed that up by hitting .296 with 14 home runs in 55 games during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He was limited to 55 games last year after he was injured trying to make a catch on a home run during a spring training game.

ESPN's Jesse Rogers and The Associated Press contributed to this report.