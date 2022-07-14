Toronto Blue Jays center fielder George Springer has decided to rest his right elbow and will be inactive for the 2022 All-Star Game in Los Angeles, it was announced Thursday.

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager will take Springer's spot on the American League roster. It will be Seager's third All-Star appearance following selections in 2016 and '17 with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Springer was in the Blue Jays' starting lineup for Thursday night's game against the Kansas City Royals. He has been dealing with elbow issues for a large part of the season, and he had an MRI in late June. He is hitting .250 with 17 home runs and 40 RBIs this season.

Seager is hitting .245 with 21 home runs and 48 RBIs in his first season with the Rangers. He signed a $325 million, 10-year contract with Texas during the offseason that included a $100,000 bonus for All-Star selection.

Seager is the fourth addition to All-Star rosters after San Francisco left-hander Carlos Rodon, Boston designated hitter J.D. Martinez and Miami first baseman Garrett Cooper.

Those three replaced Philadelphia's Bryce Harper and Houston's Yordan Alvarez, who are hurt, and Milwaukee closer Josh Hader, who is skipping the July 19 game at Dodger Stadium because of family responsibilities.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.