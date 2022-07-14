The Los Angeles Dodgers placed reliever Brusdar Graterol on the injured list Thursday because of right shoulder inflammation.

In 37 appearances this year, the hard-throwing right-hander is 2-3 with a 3.35 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings.

Graterol got the save in Sunday's 11-9 win over the Chicago Cubs, allowing no hits over two innings and striking out one batter.

The Dodgers recalled right-hander Reyes Moronta to replace Graterol on the roster. It's Moronta's fourth stint with the Dodgers this season; in 13 games, he's 0-0 with a 3.68 ERA.