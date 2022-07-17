Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout, sidelined the last four games with back spasms, will not play in Tuesday's All-Star Game in Los Angeles.

The three-time American League MVP will be replaced on the All-Star roster by Ty France of the Seattle Mariners, and Byron Buxton of the Minnesota Twins has been moved into the starting lineup.

Trout was in the Angels' posted pregame lineup as the center fielder on Saturday night, but was removed about three minutes before the first pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Trout said afterward that his back felt wrong while swinging in the cage before the game. The Angels had a day off on Sunday.

Trout said after Saturday's game that he would sleep on it before deciding whether to bow out of the All-Star Game. On Sunday afternoon, Major League Baseball made his decision official with an announcement on social media.

Trout is batting .270 with 24 homers and 51 RBIs in 79 games this season, although he has just one multihit game and six total RBIs in the past three weeks.

France, heading into Sunday's series finale vs. the Texas Rangers, led the Mariners with a .306 batting average, 95 hits and a .396 on-base percentage.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.